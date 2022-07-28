Shakespeare performance set for Oxford Community Arts Center stage

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will soon perform in Oxford.
The theater troupe will be on the stage of the Oxford Community Arts Center’s outdoor pavilion at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 to perform “Twelfth Night.” The show is part of the company’s free tour, which has visited more than 40 regional parks.
People who attend “Twelfth Night” will need to bring something to sit on to watch the show outside. It is a family performance.
“Twelfth Night” is “Shakespeare’s beloved comedy with shipwrecks, love triangles and mistaken identities, according to the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. It “is a celebration that embraces the silliness of love and is perfect for the whole family.”
OCAC is located at 10 College Ave. To see more of its events, go online to oxarts.org or follow @OxfordCommunityArtsCenter on Facebook and @oxcomartscenter on Instagram.
