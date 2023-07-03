RiversEdge will be rockin’ on Independence Day

HAMILTON — Rock is the theme on the Fourth of July at RivesEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton as two bands will entertain crowds.

“That Arena Rock Show is headlining, and The Classic Rock Experience is opening the show. It should be a great day in Hamilton with the parade earlier in the day, the downtown festivities following the parade, music at RiversEdge, and fireworks afterwards,” said Adam Helms, director of Resident Services for the City of Hamilton and producer of the RiversEdge concerts.

That Arena Rock Show has played on the Fourth of July at RiversEdge previously — the band has been the headliner for past two years.

“We’re really excited to have them back for the Fourth of July. We’re always at capacity, or close to it. Families can hang out in Marcum Park, so it’s been a really good fit for the Fourth of July. They do a great job, and it’s a really fun show.,” Helms said.

From Bon Jovi to Guns N’ Roses, Journey to Def Leppard, the band’s repertoire of classic anthems will have audiences singing along and dancing all night long.

“The last few years, it’s been packed out, and it’s been a really great night,” said Nikki Starr, rhythm guitarist for the band.

He said, “That Arena Rock puts on a 1980s rock tribute show. It has a lot of high-energy, and theatrical moments in it.”

“When we started, we basically wanted to put together a show that involved all of our favorite things from concerts that we’ve been to, or moments in rock history. I do a smoking guitar solo like Ace Frehley would do, and our singer does a lot of costume changes, so he will put on outfits that will remind you of Steven Tyler, Ozzy Osbourne, or Queen,” said Starr.

“Paul Stanley used to smash a guitar at the end of the show, so we do that. It’s just a high-energy, fun two hours to help people forget about life for a little bit. Hopefully, they’ll smile, and have a good time,” he said.

That Arena Rock Show is comprised of five members, including TBone (lead vocalist,) Tracii Page (lead guitar,) Nikki Starr (rhythm guitar,) Brady Savage (bass,) and Ryan Rocket (drums.)

Fans can expect to hear songs such as “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue;. “Nothing But a Good Time” by Poison; “Rock and Roll All Nite” by Kiss; “Dream On” by Aerosmith and “Separate Ways” by Journey, to name a few.

“I Iive about 10 minutes from RiversEdge. So, what I love about it is it just feels like I’m playing in my backyard. A lot of family comes out to these shows, and a lot of my friends will be there,” Starr said. “It just feels like home.”

The Classic Rock Experience will make their debut at RiversEdge this season, opening for That Arena Rock Show on July 4.

How to go

What: That Arena Rock Show with special guests The Classic Rock Experience

When: Tuesday: The Classic Rock Experience will perform at 7 p.m. and That Arena Rock Show will headline at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Admission: Free general admission. VIP tickets are available, until sold out.

More info: riversedgelive.com