Oxford Farmers Market vendors who embraced the winter cold

Jana and Donald Harmon’s Caraway Farm. The Harmons kept us in local beef through the winter. Pasture raised and finished American Galloway cattle. Their beef is far more flavorful than the supermarket stuff. I usually opt for ground beef for hamburgers, chunks for stew, and filets for grilled steaks.

Kristi Hutchinson’s 5 Oaks Organic. Kristi has been a fixture at Oxford’s Farmers Market for as long as I can remember. She specializes in lettuce, spinach, arugula, and radishes.

Sasha and Mike Symon’s Birch Creek Bakery. I am devoting more space to them because they just joined Oxford’s Farmers Market in January, so some of you may not have met them.

Sasha and Mike were a Miami Merger three decades ago and hadn’t been back to Oxford since then, until they were recruited by Jennifer Bayne to join the Oxford Farmers Market in January. We faithful winter market-goers assured them that better weather would bring out many more shoppers.

My favorite (stone milled whole grain wheat) is I believe the best bread I’ve ever eaten. And the French in me loves their Gateau Breton, a labor-intensive cake made with unbleached hard wheat flour, malted barley flour, and a mountain of butter.

Oxford’s Farmers Market is a special asset for our community. As I’ve written, I was recently in Florida for a month, and the Farmers Market there at the height of the season had less fresh produce than did Oxford’s Farmers Market in the depth of winter.

