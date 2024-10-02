Musical murder mystery event themed for ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie, includes trivia

Attendees can expect a night of enchantment, laughter and mystery as “Salem’s Plot: A Hocus Pocus Musical Murder Mystery Parody” takes center stage from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Basil 1791 in downtown Hamilton.

This interactive event will invite audiences to step into a world where musical theater meets a murder mystery. But the magic doesn’t stop there. “Salem’s Plot” offers more than a meal and a show. Guests can also evaluate their “Hocus Pocus” knowledge with themed trivia and compete in a costume contest for prizes.

“I love this show, because I get to be in it,” Rampa said. “I’m usually the host, but this time around, I play Winnifred, so I love to be able to act, sing, and dance. It’s such a joy to get back to my musical theater roots.”

Just in time for the Halloween season, guests can sing along with the Sanderson sisters throughout the evening. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the “Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2″ movies, or just looking for a fun, immersive night out, “Salem’s Plot” promises a spellbinding experience for all.

“Once October hits, I love watching ‘Hocus Pocus.’ In 2022, they had the sequel, ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ and that was super fun. It’s a great tradition for Halloween. It doesn’t really feel like it’s Halloween until you watch ‘Hocus Pocus,’” said Rampa.

In addition to Rampa, the show stars Amanda Monyhan (as Sarah,) and Cat Ward (as Mary.)

Audience members will take a look at the crime scene, examine various clues, and try to figure out who killed the mayor. A prize will also be awarded to the sleuth who solves the mystery.

The show sold out last year.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company presents pop culture murder mystery dinner and brunches with a focus on shows by or for women. The company’s shows have also included “Golden Girls,” “Hallmark Christmas” and “Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery” themed murder mystery shows.

How to go

What: “Salem’s Plot: A Hocus Pocus Musical Murder Mystery Parody Hamilton!”

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Basil 1791, 241 High Street, downtown Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $50 and include the show, a buffet dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. Purchase tickets online at https://events.humanitix.com/salem-s-plot-a-hocus-pocus-musical-murder-mystery-parody-hamilton. Cash bar available.

More info. @queencitymurdermysteryco on Facebook and Instagram.