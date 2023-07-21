LEGO Play Stadium for girls, families this weekend only in Columbus area

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The LEGO Group has announced its Play Stadium experience is happening today through Sunday in Hilliard, and it’s only for this weekend.

The 6,500-square feet of play space allows girls and their families to play games, have digital interactions, take photos, create art, complete a scavenger maze and more. It is called “Play Unstoppable” and is an effort to encourage girls to explore their passions in unique ways.

There is also plenty of opportunity for LEGO brick building. Here is an outline of activities from The LEGO Group:

· Sports Play Zone: step onto the turf and take a shot at kicking a soccer ball into a gigantic goal game and strike your victory pose with the larger-than-life LEGO brick-built trophy to celebrate your score

· Art Play Zone: forget the instructions and add your own unique LEGO brick designs and creations to a free-building room like you’ve never seen before

· Animals & Nature Play Zone: enter the nature park to complete a scavenger hunt through a maze, solving riddles and discovering LEGO Friends and animals

· Gaming Play Zone: drop a few tokens at the LEGO Arcade, featuring kiosks to play LEGO 2K Drive, an interactive LEGO® Super Mario™ play table and preview the latest LEGO Minecraft building sets

· Friendship Play Zone: The Heartlake Theater features oversized bean bag chairs, a photobooth, and snacks as you enjoy some of the latest content from LEGO Friends and LEGO DREAMZzz™

· Hall of Unstoppables: the play tour wraps by using the digital LEGO minifigure parts collected to join Team Unstoppable by creating your very own figure to add to our digital Hall of Fame, then build a mini LEGO trophy to take home

· Icons of Play: be inspired by unstoppable icons Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr, Asisat Oshoala and Yuki Nagasato, soccer legends and multidimensional women who play their own way across passion points

The LEGO Play Stadium is at Bo Jackson Elite Sports, 5695 Cosgray Road, Hilliard. More information is online at lego.com/en-us/play-unstoppable.