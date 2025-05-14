Breaking: Woman opens Wasabi Japanese Cuisine in Springboro after 20 years in restaurant industry

Kings Island open daily for 2025 season beginning today

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18. Photos by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18. Photos by Alex Cutler
15 minutes ago
Warren County amusement park Kings Island will begin daily operations for the season today.

The park will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends until Memorial Day, after which it will operate 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

This year, the park has made numerous updates to its existing attractions. This includes a complete overhaul of Backlot Stunt Coaster, swapping its old Los Angeles theme out for a celebration of all things Cincinnati. The ride even has a new name, Queen City Stunt Coaster.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will begin its season May 24, operating 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. This year the water park will add one of its biggest additions yet, the dual-racing water coaster RiverRacers.

Kings Island gave members of the media a special look at the construction taking place at its Soak City water park. Photos by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

The ride, built by WhiteWater West, will use water jets to boosts guests to speeds of up to 30 mph as they race others through its twisting layout.

After Aug. 17, both Kings Island and Soak City will only open on the weekends, before the latter closes for the season Sept. 1.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, go to visitkingsisland.com.

