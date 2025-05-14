Kings Island open daily for 2025 season beginning today

This year, the park has made numerous updates to its existing attractions. This includes a complete overhaul of Backlot Stunt Coaster, swapping its old Los Angeles theme out for a celebration of all things Cincinnati. The ride even has a new name, Queen City Stunt Coaster.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will begin its season May 24, operating 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. This year the water park will add one of its biggest additions yet, the dual-racing water coaster RiverRacers.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The ride, built by WhiteWater West, will use water jets to boosts guests to speeds of up to 30 mph as they race others through its twisting layout.

After Aug. 17, both Kings Island and Soak City will only open on the weekends, before the latter closes for the season Sept. 1.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, go to visitkingsisland.com.