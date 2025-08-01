Kings Island announces new Halloween Haunt attraction based on popular horror franchise

Warren County amusement park Kings Island has announced a brand-new experience coming to this year’s Halloween Haunt event based on the popular horror movie franchise “The Conjuring.”
Revealed via social media, “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” will be a premium experience featuring interactive challenges. The attraction will also be offered at other Six Flags parks such as Carowinds, Cedar Point and Canada’s Wonderland.
“The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” is an upcharge attraction, meaning entrance into the experience will not be included in park admission. The announcement also states there will be limited availability.
This reveal comes soon after the park started hiring theatrically-trained actors and stunt performers for an unnamed experience “from the creators behind some of the most terrifying films in horror.”
More details will be announced at a later date, with guests being told to “prepare for an immersive plunge into terror on 08/11.”
How to go
What: Kings Island Halloween Haunt
When: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info: visitkingsisland.com
About the Author