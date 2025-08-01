Breaking: Middletown police cleared of criminal charges in July officer-involved shooting of man in wheelchair

Kings Island announces new Halloween Haunt attraction based on popular horror franchise

Kings Island is hiring for its Halloween Haunt. (Contributed)

Kings Island is hiring for its Halloween Haunt. (Contributed)
Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
X

Warren County amusement park Kings Island has announced a brand-new experience coming to this year’s Halloween Haunt event based on the popular horror movie franchise “The Conjuring.”

Revealed via social media, “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” will be a premium experience featuring interactive challenges. The attraction will also be offered at other Six Flags parks such as Carowinds, Cedar Point and Canada’s Wonderland.

“The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” is an upcharge attraction, meaning entrance into the experience will not be included in park admission. The announcement also states there will be limited availability.

This reveal comes soon after the park started hiring theatrically-trained actors and stunt performers for an unnamed experience “from the creators behind some of the most terrifying films in horror.”

ExploreSee also: How to audition for this year’s Halloween Haunt and Winterfest at Kings Island

More details will be announced at a later date, with guests being told to “prepare for an immersive plunge into terror on 08/11.”

How to go

What: Kings Island Halloween Haunt

When: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com

In Other News
1
Lion Country Safari: Former Kings Island attraction has wild history
2
New menu at Liberty Center movie theater CMX CinéBistro includes donut...
3
More than 40 Six Flags parks included in pass deal offered to Kings...
4
TLC show ‘7 Little Johnstons’ is filming at this week’s Butler County...
5
How to audition for this year’s Halloween Haunt and Winterfest at Kings...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.