How to get a U.S. Navy SEAL experience at this weekend’s Dayton Air Show

People at this weekend’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show will be able to get immersed in a Navy SEAL mission.
The U.S. Navy will have the Nimitz there — a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience during which guests wearing Oculus Rift headsets and wearable technology called SubPac will enter a high-speed simulation.
The Nimitz is housed in “a massive, unfolding 18-wheeler,” according to a news release from VML Public Relations on behalf of the U.S. Navy. Those who participate will go through a video briefing before strapping on the virtual reality headset.
“Visitors navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed, Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade,” the news release states.
The Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the air show.
