Guide to Southwest Ohio county fairs 2025

For many across the country, summer means time spent at county fairs, where you can enjoy a variety of food, rides, rodeos, derbies and more.
Here is a guide to a number of fairs taking place in the region this summer:
🎪Hamilton County Fair
When: June 26-29
Location: 7700 Vine St., Cincinnati
Description: This year, the Hamilton County Fair will offer a demolition derby, KOI drag races, a petting zoo, games and more. Local vendors will attend the event, selling food, crafts and other items.
🎪Clinton County Fair
When: July 5-12
Location: 268 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington
Description: The Clinton County Fair has been a staple of the area since 1883. For 2025, the fair will feature truck and tractor pulls, OHHA harness racing, demolition derbies and more.
🎪Montgomery County Fair
When: July 6-12
Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Description: The 173rd Montgomery County Fair will be home to carnival rides, food vendors, midway games, live shows and more. The theme for the event will be “Red, White and Bloom.”
🎪Warren County Fair
When: July 14-19
Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon
Description: For 175 years, Warren County has celebrated the summertime with its annual fair. This year, there will be various pageants, carnival rides, races, contests and more.
🎪Clark County Fair
When: July 18-25
Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield
Description: The Clark County Fair will return this year with shows dedicated to livestock, flowers, ceramics, antiques, fine art and more. Other festivities will include live entertainment and carnival games.
🎪Butler County Fair
When: July 20-26
Location: 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton
Description: Alongside the traditional livestock shows, the Butler County Fair will feature cake judging, a science fair, cookie judging and more. Guests can also see tractors and truck pulls, demolition derbies and rodeos.
🎪Shelby County Fair
When: July 20-26
Location: 655 S. Highland St., Sidney
Description: The main attractions of the Shelby County Fair include the Back-2-Back Truck Pull, the All American Petting Zoo and Magic with Eli. July 20 will be family preview day, with lower admission and no operating rides.
🎪Preble County Fair
When: July 26-Aug. 2
Location: 772 S. Franklin St., Eaton
Description: The Preble County Fair will be begin in late July and run through early August. More details are forthcoming.
🎪Greene County Fair
When: July 27-Aug. 2
Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia
Description: Featuring the theme of “Blue Ribbon Bash,” the Greene County Fair will feature various contests, rodeo events, derbies and more.
🎪Champaign County Fair
When: Aug. 1-8
Location: 384 Park Ave., Urbana
Description: This year, the Champaign County Fair will feature various events, including a performance from Nashville artist James Carothers and the Rough E. Rodeo.
🎪Miami County Fair
When: Aug. 8-14
Location: 650 N. Country Road, Troy
Description: The Miami County Fair will kick off at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 with a performance from the Eli Young Band, featuring Emily Ann Roberts. Other festivities include the Smash it Demolition Derby and the NTPA Truck/Tractor Pull.
🎪Darke County Fair
When: Aug. 15-23
Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
Description: The Darke County Fair will feature various rides from Primetime Amusements, including a Ferris Wheel, swinging Viking ship and more. The fair will also feature various competitions, horse races, pageants and other activities.
