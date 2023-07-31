Guests to pour in for 2-day festival at ‘Best of Butler County’ winner Hanover Winery

HANOVER TWP. — Live music and wine are the theme at nearly every Hanover Winery event, and that tracks for the big two-day festival happening there this weekend.

The Hanover Winery Wine Festival returns Friday and Saturday. Owners Eddie and Elizabeth McDonald started the annual event in 2010 as an anniversary celebration. Every year since, they have continued the tradition during the summer.

Situated on a 15-acre property, the family owned-and-operated venue opened in 2009.

“This is always a fun event. It’s a good time to come out and spend time in a relaxing setting,” said Elizabeth McDonald.

Located in Hanover Twp. between Hamilton and Oxford, the winery has adopted the tagline “Hanover Winery — We’re just far enough to feel like you’ve gone somewhere.” It is 35 minutes from downtown Cincinnati, and 35 minutes from Dayton. Hanover Winery affords a park-like setting with a pond, mature trees and beautiful sunsets.

On Friday, FinTan (an Irish band) will perform at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Sam Dearie will take the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Golden Goldners Roots of Rhythm and Blues Band at 6:30 p.m.

Best Thing Smokin’ food truck will be on site at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winery will also offer cheese and charcuterie trays and pizza. Last year, nearly 1,100 guests attended the two-day event.

Guests may choose from more than 25 wines by the glass or bottle, which are all produced by Hanover Winery. A house Sangria will also be served by the glass or pitcher, along with wine slushies, bourbon cocktails, bourbon slushies, and a variety of beers, including beer selections from Municipal Brew Works.

Hanover Winery offers over 28 award-winning wines from dry to sweet dessert wines, including many wines that have earned Ohio and International wine-competition Double Gold, Gold and Silver Medals, such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec Jack, Model T Ford Tempranillo, Marquette, Dammit Annie! and Pinot Grigio.

How to go

What: Hanover Winery Wine Festival

Where: Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $5 to enter

Online: hanoverwinery.com

More: Ages 21 and over only. Guests may bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Rain or shine. Free parking.

