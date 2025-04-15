‘Fiddler on the Roof’ musical in Hamilton has nearly 40 cast members

“The most exciting moment in rehearsals happened this week when the cast came completely prepared with all lines, music and choreography locked down,” said Lucas. “All the preparation on their behalf in the first five weeks of rehearsal means that we will be able to have fun with these last couple of weeks to get more detailed and just enjoy bringing Tevye’s story to life.

“The cast and crew are displaying true dedication to the project. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with each of them,” she said.

“‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is about the antisemitism in pre-revolutionary Russia. On the other hand, it’s also a musical about a faith-filled father struggling to balance Jewish tradition and the marriage of three of his daughters,” said Lucas.

The show captures an historical moment in time when the Jews were forced out of their homes in an area called the Pale of Settlement in Imperial Russia.

“We’ve chosen to tell that story in its traditional sense. The script is a masterpiece that holds up tremendously well since it was originally released in 1964,” she said.

“Antisemitism continues to plague our country and much of the rest of the world, and, in fact, in recent years it has risen in popularity. It seemed like the perfect time to remind our audience of past events. Afterall, history often teaches us lessons that should not be repeated,” Lucas said.

“I want the audiences to be entertained. I want them to say: ‘Wow, our community has amazing talent!’ But really, I want audiences to think twice before they celebrate having people in this country thrown out of their homes and sent to live in far off lands, just because they don’t have the right documents,” Lucas said.

The show is produced by Brett Sandlin.

The main character, Tevye, is portrayed by Scott Christian, who has been doing shows with GHCT since he was a teenager.

“He strikes a gentle and believable balance of humor and pathos that will no doubt be enjoyed by our audience,” Lucas said.

Tevye’s family is rounded out with Golde (Julie Joyce-Smith), Tzeitel (Hannah Neal), Hodel (Faith Bumpus), Chava (Sydney Pool), Sphrintze (Emma Burtis) and little Bielke (Claire Horwarth).

“Like many in the cast, Sydney, Emma and Claire are new to Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre and we are very excited to have all the new members in this cast,” Lucas said.

“Our set designer, Mary Slocum and set builder, Wally Getz are true jewels of our community theater. I won’t reveal their ages, but they are both well-past middle age and demonstrate how rewarding hard work can be for the younger generation. Our shows wouldn’t be half as good without their help,” Lucas said.

HOW TO GO

What: Fiddler on the Roof musical

When: May 1-4

Where: Parrish Auditorium on the Miami University Hamilton campus

Cost: $18

More info/tickets: ghctplay.com, (513) 737-PLAY. Discounts available for seniors and groups. Patrons can also text SHOW to 56998 to purchase tickets.

