For 65 years, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre has entertained the community

HAMILTON — When Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre launched in the late 1950s, it was an outgrowth of the Hamilton Little Theatre that was sponsored by the YWCA.

Founding patrons put together the money to branch away because some felt limited under the sponsorship. The new independent community theater group was first chaired by C. C. Fracker, who was the driving force behind GHCT for many years to follow, according to the history records maintained by Pat Ganz — who has also been an instrumental part of GHCT throughout the decades.

The theater group started selling season tickets in 1962, when 150 were sold. By 1968, that number was 866.

Six-and-a-half decades later, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre is still selling lots of season tickets. And its shows are usually over a four-day period every few months on stage at Parrish Auditorium on the Miami University Hamilton campus.

The upcoming production of “All Wrapped Up For Christmas” will celebrate the gift of the holiday season and GHCT itself.

“With all wonderful things happening in Hamilton, and its revitalization, this is really staying power for a group to have been here for 65 years. It’s such a gift to have an organization like GHCT in our community,” said Sue Combs, the show’s director and orchestra conductor.

“We wanted to make this show, ‘All Wrapped Up for Christmas’ all about the gift of the season, and how Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre has been a gift to the community. We also wanted to give a gift back for all of the support over 65 years,” she said.

“All Wrapped Up For Christmas,” an original song and dance review, features 22 talented singers and dancers, who perform more than 40 Christmas songs that have been woven together throughout the musical.

“The show will add to the merriment of the season, put you in the holiday spirit, and you’ll leave smiling,” Combs said.

From selections with a full chorus and orchestra, to ensemble numbers and featured soloists, there are a variety of holiday songs in the show. There will also be opportunities for the audience to sing along. The production is choreographed by Chris Beiser and produced by sisters Barb and Jane Winkler.

Beiser and the Winklers have also been very instrumental in putting on plays and musicals for GHCT for decades, often directing, producing and performing in them. They have also served many years of GHCT’s board of trustees.

“All Wrapped Up For Christmas” will take audiences of all ages on a Christmas journey, traveling to the North Pole, around the world and to Bethlehem. The gifts include friends and family, the magic of the season and the gifts of peace, love and joy.

“This is Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre’s gift to everyone. It will definitely put everybody in the Christmas spirit. It’s going to be a great show,” Barb Winkler said.

Since its inception, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre’s mission has been to provide quality community theater and advance the appreciation of the performing arts in the Greater Hamilton area. It has had many sold out shows through its history.

More GHCT history

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre began with two commercial productions a season. In the 1961-62 season it was expanded to three productions and in 1966-67 expanded to four commercial productions, one of which was a small musical.

In 1963-64, a religious musical satire was produced in cooperation with seven churches. At that time GHCT had a religious wing and did such plays as, “For Heaven’s Sake”, directed by Claire Fitton. the play was presented at the United Methodist Church on Park Ave. Women’s groups from various churches took turns providing refreshments at each performance.

Starting in the 1964-65 season GHCT participated in Hamilton’s Fine Arts Festival with an evening of one act plays and continued to do this until the festival was no longer offered.

From 1966-67, a Children’s Theatre play was done each year for several years.

Four different years, GHCT produced Community Service one-act plays. These were done in cooperation with such groups as the Butler County Council on Alcoholism.Season tickets were first attempted in the 1962-63 season with a total of 150 being sold. By the 1968-69 season, that number rose to 866.

In 1969, a Speakers Bureau was formed for social and service organizations in Hamilton, Fairfield and surrounding area. From June through September, a group could schedule a GHCT speaker on our season or other related theatre topics. This was part of the educational wing of the organization.

The membership activities included business meetings, programs on theatre and drama as well as dinner dances, a Beaux Arts Ball and picnics.

During the first 10 years, GHCT provided several workshops for the membership as well. These workshops included ones on lighting, makeup and acting. Several professionals from Miami University, University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park were brought in to teach these seminars.

Source: Pat Ganz, ghctplay.com/history.html

How to go

What: ‘All Wrapped Up For Christmas’ (sponsored by the Crum Family)

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami University Hamilton campus

Cost: $18. Students and seniors are $17. Group tickets of 20 or more are $15.

Tickets: ghctplay.com or at the door