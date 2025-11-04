Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame honors local legends

Located at 190 W. Mehring Way in Cincinnati’s The Banks district, the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was founded by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, who envisioned it as both an educational site and a tourist destination. The grand opening was July 22, 2023.

In April 2021, Commissioner Reece introduced the idea at a press conference at the future site — then, an empty lot. With diverse music and community stakeholders in attendance, she called for the creation of the Walk of Fame to celebrate the legacy and untold stories of musicians from the area. That summer, the idea was unanimously passed by the Hamilton County Ohio Board of Commissioners, creating momentum for the state-of-the-art, interactive attraction on the Ohio River Banks.

At that announcement, Reece said, “From a gravel lot covered with rocks to becoming one of the greatest world-renowned outdoor Black music tourism attractions is historic. Through the interactive elements and use of the latest technology, we will connect our rich Black music legacy as inspiration to the generations of future music legends to come.”

The first induction ceremony was held at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Founding inductees included Bootsy Collins, the Isley Brothers, Dr. Charles Ford and Otis Williams.

The 2025 inductees are The Ohio Players, The O’Jays, Nancy Wilson and Dottie Peoples. This year’s ceremony was held at the Walk of Fame in July, during the weekend of the Cincinnati Music Festival.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is framed as both educational and entertaining — “edutainment” — with high-tech exhibits.

Visitors can step up to illuminated podium kiosks to hear the voices and stories of inductees, play the eight-person Beat Maker drum machine or virtually join legendary performers via augmented reality displays.

The destination is designed as a free, accessible way to learn about Black music contributions. Spanning the grooves of The Ohio Players to the gospel of Dottie Peoples, the walkway tells the story of Black innovation that powered entire genres.

Before this, the city had no major public space honoring that legacy; the Walk combines lighting, media and interactive technology to create a seamless, immersive experience.

Jack Rouse Associates, known for experiential designs and exhibits, was the lead design and management firm for the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame. In collaboration with Abernathy Lighting Design / EOS Lightmedia and Trivium Interactive, JRA, part of RWS Global, aided in converting the vacant lot into an attraction.

“I told JRA to ‘bring me Disneyland,’” Reece said, “and they delivered. Incorporating cutting edge technology was extremely important to me, and between the interactive kiosks, the lighting effects, the green screen media and the overall aesthetics, JRA and the other creative collaborators have more than fulfilled that brief. Together, we’ve turned a gravel lot into one of the world’s greatest outdoor interactive Black music tourism attractions, and for that I am immensely grateful.”

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame lets every visitor walk through the regions’s vibrant musical history, keeping its rhythms alive for generations along the Ohio River.

