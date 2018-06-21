What Had Happened Was podcast: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

She didn’t wear combat boots — and maybe that made all the difference.
Amelia Robinson chatted with actress Sherri Saum for the latest episode of the What Had Happened Was podcast.
>> 6 things you should know about Dayton actress Sherri Saum
The world knows Saum best for her role as Lena Adams Foster on the groundbreaking TV show "The Fosters," but many in these parts know her best as the daughter of former "Dayton Daily News" copy editor Lois Saum of Kettering.
Amelia and Sherri chat about Sherri’s upbringing in Kettering and how her fashion magazines weren’t exactly safe at Fairmont High School.
They also dished about the Fosters (and what Sherri is doing now), the parking situation in Dayton and the general hotness of Sherri's husband, Kamar de los Reyes of "One Life to Live" fame.
Amelia's grandma Nellie, a major "One Live to Live fan," would be proud.
>> This actress (and Dayton native) crawled around Ellen’s stage blindfolded
