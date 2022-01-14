5 things to do in Butler County this weekend

It may be winter but the area has some hot events happening this weekend. Here are some things to check out.
FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS
The Imhoff School of Boxing is hosting a competition of amateur boxers at The Benison Event Center in downtown Hamilton. This event takes place from 7-9 p.m. The Benison is located at 100 S. Third St. Friday Night Fights is on the calendar for one Friday night per month at this location. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children age 16 and younger and are available online at imhoffschoolofboxing.com.
CHOCOLATE METLDOWN & MORE
Chocolate Meltdown and More will return with expanded hours and offerings this year. The chocolate-themed event, celebrating all things chocolate, is a fun, delicious way to support two local arts organizations — Oxford Community Arts Center and the Miami University Art Museum. The popular fundraising event happens from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and features vendors with chocolate tastings, a chocolate bar, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides and much more. Throughout the course of the event there will also be chocolate tastings and chocolate activities at participating businesses in the Uptown Oxford area. Check out who’s participating and find updates at www.chocolatemeltdown.com. This is event is at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford; Uptown Park and Uptown.
25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
An eclectic group of sixth graders (played by adults) is on stage at the Sorg Opera House for INNOVAtheatre’s “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The musical comedy production will run through Sun., Jan. 16. Show times are at 8 p.m. today and Saturday, with two additional 3 p.m. matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are reserved seating and may be purchased for $25 each online or at the door the day of the show, if available. The Sorg is located at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Get tickets at cincyticket.com.
HIKING AT HARBIN PARK
The City of Fairfield and MetroParks of Butler County are hosting a hike to find animals living in the park during winter. Hikers will find deer, raccoons, squirrels and more. Register by calling (513) 867-5348. This group meets at the Overlook Shelter for the 1 hour and 30 minute hike, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
KIDS COOKING CLASS
Liberty Farm Market at 5850 Princeton Road in Liberty Twp. often offers classes, and on Saturday there is a Kid’s Cooking Class. Tickets are $25-$50 and this event does require advance registration to ensure space. The class is best for children ages 3 and older and there are a variety of ages. This class’ menu includes breakfast toast cups, banana chocolate chip muffins, edible play dough and more. To register visit https://www.facebook.com/events/291062779613318.
--
Looking for something to do during the day, today? Check out this activity:
SOS ART EXHIBIT
SOS (Save Our Souls) ART has partnered with the Fitton Center to bring its latest exhibition,” Human Rights: Derechos Humanos” to Butler County. SOS’s “Human Rights: Derechos Humanos” is a traveling exhibition that will be on view at the Fitton Center through March 11, 2022. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Each artist created one artwork. This portfolio of woodcut prints on “Human Rights” is a project of SOS ART in collaboration with Taller Burro Press in Oaxaca, Mexico. The exhibition consists of 25 prints by 12 artists from Oaxaca and 12 artists from Cincinnati, each addressing one of 12 human rights, and the 25th print, or cover page, was created by Cincinnati area artist Ken Swinson. The gallery is open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays.
About the Author