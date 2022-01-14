5 things to do in Butler County this weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS

The Imhoff School of Boxing is hosting a competition of amateur boxers at The Benison Event Center in downtown Hamilton. This event takes place from 7-9 p.m. The Benison is located at 100 S. Third St. Friday Night Fights is on the calendar for one Friday night per month at this location. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children age 16 and younger and are available online at imhoffschoolofboxing.com.

CHOCOLATE METLDOWN & MORE

Chocolate Meltdown and More will return with expanded hours and offerings this year. The chocolate-themed event, celebrating all things chocolate, is a fun, delicious way to support two local arts organizations — Oxford Community Arts Center and the Miami University Art Museum. The popular fundraising event happens from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and features vendors with chocolate tastings, a chocolate bar, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides and much more. Throughout the course of the event there will also be chocolate tastings and chocolate activities at participating businesses in the Uptown Oxford area. Check out who’s participating and find updates at www.chocolatemeltdown.com. This is event is at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford; Uptown Park and Uptown.