5 things to do in Butler County this weekend

Here are five events in Butler County to check out today through Sunday. More things to do are listed online at journal-news.com/events.

Hamilton Flea’s final weekend

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It’s hard to believe summer is ending already. With the end of summer comes the end of the monthly Hamilton Flea, a shopping event at Marcum Park in the downtown area of the city. The vendors are local crafters and there are plenty of food trucks that line Dayton Street at the park.

The Flea is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Port Middletown Arts & Music Festival

This event is full of local art and music. It takes place on Donham Plaza in the heart of Middletown from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be food from local restaurants, and an artist who currently has an exhibit at the Middletown Arts Center will be painting using a live animal as inspiration during the festival. More: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083399857498

Hike-A-Thon

The City of Oxford, Enjoy Oxford and Miami University Natural Areas is hosting a Hike-A-Thon to celebrate the outdoors and progress of the newly paved Oxford and Miami Trail System. The event is for anyone, and pets are welcome with a leash. There will be free T-shirts handed out.

The events is 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 4831 Oxford Trenton Road in Oxford. More: facebook.com/events/1467816310685655

Fairfield Auto Fest

Spectators and car enthusiasts are in Village Green Park in Fairfield for a weekend of car-themed festivities at Fairfield Auto Fest, a car show, live music, food and beverages and more today, Saturday and Sunday.

The Friday Night Meet – Under the Lights presented by Good Enough Garage Show will be 6-9 p.m. The next day, Fairfield Auto Fest will welcome the 15th Annual Village Green Car Show from 3:30-10 p.m., and on Sunday the event will be capped off by the Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day from noon-4 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.

More: fairfield-city.org/584/Fairfield-Auto-Fest

Family Fun Night at Pyramid Hill

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum on Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton will showcase the park’s latest installation “In Pieces” with a family night Saturday, Sept. 9. Family Fun on the Hill Animation Night will begin at 7 p.m. and has animation-themed crafts and activities followed by a movie screening of Disney’s “Fantasia” beginning at dusk. The Cincinnati Astronomical Society will also be on-site for stargazing throughout the event.

The event is free for park members and is included with paid park admission for non-members. More: pyramidhill.org