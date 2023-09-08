Things to do in the region this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. TCT On Tour: A Division of the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati present “Pinocchio: The Wooden Boy.”

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by St. Thomas Bach Ensemble. Free

Second Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Ocford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m.

An Evening with the Oak Ridge Boys, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Oktoberfest Springboro 2023, at Springboro United Church of Christ, 5 W. Mill St., Springboro. 8 p.m. to midnight today, and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. oktoberfestspringboro.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Fairfield Auto Fest - Three days of car shows, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-9 p.m. today, 3:30-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Three days of car shows, fairfield-city.org

Art & Wine Festival, at Vinoklet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. 5:30-11 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

TODAY, SATURDAY, AND SEPT. 15-16

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Calendar Girls,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY

Fairfield Twp. Car Show, at Heroes Park, 6048 Morris Road. Registration from 9 a.m. to noon. Food trucks from noon to 4 p.m. Car show till 4 p.m. Concert with the Cassette Junkies 6-9 p.m.

Annual Bare Hair 5k Race, at Patricia Allyn Park, Springboro. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Race at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and the Children’s Alopecia Project for education, awareness and research of alopecia

Autism Speaks Cincinnati Walk, at University of Cincinnati Campus Green, 2913 Woodside Drive, Cincinnati. Registration and children’s activities open at 9 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Butler County Historical Society’s Annual Community Ice Cream Social, at Frederick G. Mueller Building, next to the High Street-Main Street Bridge, Hamilton. Drop in between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Butler/Warren County Heart Walk, at Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive, Middletown. 10 a.m. heart.org/butlerwarrencountywalk

Annual Heritage Day, at Dudley Woods Park, 5591 Hankins Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by the Liberty Twp. Historical Society in conjunction with the Liberty Twp. Parks Committee.

The 8th Annual Port Middletown Arts and Music Festival, around Governor’s Square, downtown Middletown. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Explore the arts through all the senses.

Animal Friends Humane Society Ales for Tails, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. Noon to 9 p.m. animalfriendshs.org

Pictures with the Animals, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-4 p.m. Registration requested, walk-ins welcome, yourmetroparks.net

Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.

Tri-State Wrestling presents Legends of the Fall, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill present Animation & Movie Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Give My Regards to Middletown: Musical Memories of the Sorg 1891-1918, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Apple Cider Donut Days, family friendly event with food, face-painting, balloon artists, live music and more. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club Flying Circus, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 E. Airport Drive, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. rcflyingcircus.com

Lebanon Antique Show, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. wchsmuseum.org

TUESDAY

Write Like Mad!, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. The Truth about Western College and Freedom Summer. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session, open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

THURSDAY

Discovery on the Farm - Survival Farm Style, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 15

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

SEPT. 16

Nature Program: Autumn Birding, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8-9:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages

Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River, at Great Miami River Trail Parking, 4401 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown. 9 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net

Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.

Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd

SEPT. 16-17

Fall Family Weekend, at Brown’s Family Farm Market, 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There is a corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, and more.

SEPT. 17

Deerfield Handmade Market Fall event, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fun on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m.

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 19

Community Conversations: The Roots of Hamilton Pride, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.