Things to do in the region this weekend

TODAY
- Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. TCT On Tour: A Division of the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati present “Pinocchio: The Wooden Boy.”
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by St. Thomas Bach Ensemble. Free
- Second Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Ocford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m.
- An Evening with the Oak Ridge Boys, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Oktoberfest Springboro 2023, at Springboro United Church of Christ, 5 W. Mill St., Springboro. 8 p.m. to midnight today, and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. oktoberfestspringboro.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Fairfield Auto Fest - Three days of car shows, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-9 p.m. today, 3:30-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Three days of car shows, fairfield-city.org
- Art & Wine Festival, at Vinoklet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. 5:30-11 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
TODAY, SATURDAY, AND SEPT. 15-16
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Calendar Girls,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
SATURDAY
- Fairfield Twp. Car Show, at Heroes Park, 6048 Morris Road. Registration from 9 a.m. to noon. Food trucks from noon to 4 p.m. Car show till 4 p.m. Concert with the Cassette Junkies 6-9 p.m.
- Annual Bare Hair 5k Race, at Patricia Allyn Park, Springboro. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Race at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and the Children’s Alopecia Project for education, awareness and research of alopecia
- Autism Speaks Cincinnati Walk, at University of Cincinnati Campus Green, 2913 Woodside Drive, Cincinnati. Registration and children’s activities open at 9 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Butler County Historical Society’s Annual Community Ice Cream Social, at Frederick G. Mueller Building, next to the High Street-Main Street Bridge, Hamilton. Drop in between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Butler/Warren County Heart Walk, at Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive, Middletown. 10 a.m. heart.org/butlerwarrencountywalk
- Annual Heritage Day, at Dudley Woods Park, 5591 Hankins Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by the Liberty Twp. Historical Society in conjunction with the Liberty Twp. Parks Committee.
- The 8th Annual Port Middletown Arts and Music Festival, around Governor’s Square, downtown Middletown. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Explore the arts through all the senses.
- Animal Friends Humane Society Ales for Tails, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. Noon to 9 p.m. animalfriendshs.org
- Pictures with the Animals, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-4 p.m. Registration requested, walk-ins welcome, yourmetroparks.net
- Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.
- Tri-State Wrestling presents Legends of the Fall, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill present Animation & Movie Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Give My Regards to Middletown: Musical Memories of the Sorg 1891-1918, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Apple Cider Donut Days, family friendly event with food, face-painting, balloon artists, live music and more. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club Flying Circus, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 E. Airport Drive, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. rcflyingcircus.com
- Lebanon Antique Show, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. wchsmuseum.org
TUESDAY
- Write Like Mad!, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. The Truth about Western College and Freedom Summer. Free
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session, open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.
THURSDAY
- Discovery on the Farm - Survival Farm Style, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 15
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
SEPT. 16
- Nature Program: Autumn Birding, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8-9:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages
- Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River, at Great Miami River Trail Parking, 4401 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown. 9 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.
- Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd
SEPT. 16-17
- Fall Family Weekend, at Brown’s Family Farm Market, 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There is a corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, and more.
SEPT. 17
- Deerfield Handmade Market Fall event, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Fun on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m.
- Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SEPT. 19
- Community Conversations: The Roots of Hamilton Pride, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.
