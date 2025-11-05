Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Butler County elderly services levy passing, according to early unofficial election results

Levy passing 56% to 44%.
Voters cast their ballots at the polling location in the gymnasium of Garfield Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

ELECTION 2025
By Rick McCrabb – Contributing Writer
Updated 0 minutes ago
Issue 1, the Butler County senior services levy, is passing with about half of the 291 precincts reporting, according to early unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

The issue is passing 55% to 45%, after early results.

Voters were asked to approve a renewal of the 1.3-mill Butler County elderly services tax levy and a .7-mill increase. If approved, the combined levy would cost taxpayers an additional $24.50 per $100,000 of value. The total cost would double to $50 per $100,000 — and reap $20.4 million.

Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations at the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, has said “a straight renewal levy” would not meet the growing needs of the population.

It would continue to generate $10.9 million a year and that would require “a dramatic restructuring” of the program and create a really big gap in need within the county that would not be served, he said.

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio manages the elderly services levy that provides programming so seniors can stay at home as long as possible. The agency served 4,079 clients last year. It pays for services such as transportation, meals, mental health, adult day services, housekeeping and repairs.

