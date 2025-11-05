Butler County elderly services levy passing, according to early unofficial election results

Voters were asked to approve a renewal of the 1.3-mill Butler County elderly services tax levy and a .7-mill increase. If approved, the combined levy would cost taxpayers an additional $24.50 per $100,000 of value. The total cost would double to $50 per $100,000 — and reap $20.4 million.

Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations at the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, has said “a straight renewal levy” would not meet the growing needs of the population.

It would continue to generate $10.9 million a year and that would require “a dramatic restructuring” of the program and create a really big gap in need within the county that would not be served, he said.

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio manages the elderly services levy that provides programming so seniors can stay at home as long as possible. The agency served 4,079 clients last year. It pays for services such as transportation, meals, mental health, adult day services, housekeeping and repairs.