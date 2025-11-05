Hatten, Bennett continue to lead Ross Twp. trustee candidates

A former fire chief and Hamilton County Coroner’s chief administrator continue to lead the race for two open Ross Twp. trustee seats, according to partial unofficial early vote results.

Andrea Hatten and retired Fairfield fire chief Don Bennett are the top vote-getters with 31.45% and 31.16% of the vote, respectively, with five of seven precincts reporting. Incumbent trustee David Young is in third place with 24% and political newcomer Anil Lukhi is in fourth with 13.4% of the unofficial vote.