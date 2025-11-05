Smallwood continues to lead Hamilton City Council race

Lauren Smallwood still leads Hamilton City Council candidates with 17 of 42 precincts and early votes having been counted, according to partial unofficial election results.
Smallwood has 23.9% of the vote with Councilmembers Joel Lauer and Tim Naab rounding out the top three spots with 23.3% and 21.1%, respectively, in the five-member race.
Candidates Pat Bach and Andrew Conn are in fourth and fifth place with 19.2% and 12.45% of the vote, respectively.
Hamilton City Council will see at least one new member in 2026 as Lauer and Naab hope to be returned to another four-year term.
Councilman Michael Ryan, a two-time vice mayor, is instead focusing on challenging Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter in the 2026 Republican primary.
Lauer, is seeking a second term, and Tim Naab, is running for a fifth. This is Conn’s second time seeking a council seat and the first time for Smallwood and Bach.
