Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Smallwood continues to lead Hamilton City Council race

Voters cast their ballots during early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Voters cast their ballots during early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
ELECTION 2025
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

Lauren Smallwood still leads Hamilton City Council candidates with 17 of 42 precincts and early votes having been counted, according to partial unofficial election results.

Smallwood has 23.9% of the vote with Councilmembers Joel Lauer and Tim Naab rounding out the top three spots with 23.3% and 21.1%, respectively, in the five-member race.

Candidates Pat Bach and Andrew Conn are in fourth and fifth place with 19.2% and 12.45% of the vote, respectively.

Five people are seeking three open seats on Hamilton City Council in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. Pictured is Lauren Copas Smallwood listening to a question being asked during a Sept. 24, 2025, candidates' forum hosted by the Greater Chamber of Commerce at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center on High Street. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Hamilton City Council will see at least one new member in 2026 as Lauer and Naab hope to be returned to another four-year term.

Councilman Michael Ryan, a two-time vice mayor, is instead focusing on challenging Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter in the 2026 Republican primary.

Lauer, is seeking a second term, and Tim Naab, is running for a fifth. This is Conn’s second time seeking a council seat and the first time for Smallwood and Bach.

ExploreGo here for full election coverage
Hamilton City Councilman Joel Lauer reacts to an comment during a debate at the Hamilton Rotary Club on Oct. 9, 2025. Lauer is one of five people seeking three seats on Hamilton City Council in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Hamilton City Councilman Tim Naab reacts to an comment during a debate at the Hamilton Rotary Club on Oct. 9, 2025. Naab is one of five people seeking three seats on Hamilton City Council in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

In Other News
1
Voters rejecting Ross Twp. fire levy with 4 of 6 precincts counted
2
Hatten, Bennett continue to lead Ross Twp. trustee candidates
3
ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area
4
Mulligan, Lolli leading Middletown city council race, early voting...
5
Fairfield school board race sees newcomer leading in early, unofficial...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.