Smallwood continues to lead Hamilton City Council race

Candidates Pat Bach and Andrew Conn are in fourth and fifth place with 19.2% and 12.45% of the vote, respectively.

Hamilton City Council will see at least one new member in 2026 as Lauer and Naab hope to be returned to another four-year term.

Councilman Michael Ryan, a two-time vice mayor, is instead focusing on challenging Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter in the 2026 Republican primary.

Lauer, is seeking a second term, and Tim Naab, is running for a fifth. This is Conn’s second time seeking a council seat and the first time for Smallwood and Bach.

