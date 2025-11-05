Voters rejecting Ross Twp. fire levy with 4 of 6 precincts counted

“That’s not good. I’m a little bit worried,” said Christopher Johns, Ross’ fire chief.

“I sure hope it’s going to turn around. I think our supporters outnumber our haters.”

If approved, trustees have said they would rescind two existing 5-year levies totaling 5.75 mills. The new levy, if approved would raise about $2.1 million annually — about $1 million more each year than the two existing levies, said Julie Joyce-Smith, the township’s fiscal officer.

The tax increase to voters with approval of the levy would only be .75-mills once the two existing levies are rescinded, Joyce-Smith said. The tax on a $100,000 home would then increase from $102.50 annually to $227.50 annually.

That money, if approved, would keep the department in the black, pay for the hiring of one or two fulltime firefighters next year, as well as replacing aging equipment as needed.

By year’s end, the fire department will have spent its carryover and faces a $200,000 deficit by the end of 2026 without extra dollars, Joyce-Smith said.

Two extra fulltime firefighters would allow two career firefighters to be assigned to each shift. Currently, there are four fulltime firefighters plus the chief along with 40 part-time firefighters to staff its two stations.

Johns said it is sometimes difficult to fill shifts with part-time staff, 80 percent of whom have fulltime firefighter positions in other jurisdictions. Often, Johns said, part-time firefighters cancel their shifts if their fulltime jobs need them.

At the same time the department is having staffing issues, calls for service are increasing.

Calls went from 1,278 in 2023 to 1,497 last year. By mid-September last year, the department had responded to 984 calls for service. This year at the same time the department responded to 1,110 calls.

The additional money from the levy will also help pay for replacement of an ambulance next year and an aging pumper down the road. Stretchers in three ambulances also need to be replaced.