Woman in custody after armed bank robbery in Fairfield Twp.

Crime & Law
By
8 minutes ago
A woman robbed a bank Friday in Fairfield Twp.

The armed robbery happened at AurGroup Credit Union at 3085 Creekside Drive.

A woman was arrested but police have not released her name.

The department is expected to release more information and this report will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

