Woman in custody after armed bank robbery in Fairfield Twp.

A woman robbed a bank Friday in Fairfield Twp.
The armed robbery happened at AurGroup Credit Union at 3085 Creekside Drive.
A woman was arrested but police have not released her name.
The department is expected to release more information and this report will be updated.
