Troopers seize $1.75M in cocaine during I-70 traffic stop; Arizona woman charged

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago
X

Troopers seized 110 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.75 million, during a Friday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

Felony charges were filed Tuesday against 27-year-old Andrea I. Celaya Rodriguez, of Tucson, Arizona, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Credit: Franklin County Jail

Credit: Franklin County Jail

Troopers stopped a rented box truck with an out-of-state registration around 1:30 p.m. Friday as it was headed east on I-70 for an unsafe lane change, following too closely to the vehicle ahead of it and for not using headlights while driving in the rain, the patrol said.

While troopers were interacting with Celaya Rodriguez, she reportedly exhibited a high level of nervous behavior, gave an unusual travel story and they observed possible criminal items in the truck. A drug-sniffing canine also alerted to the vehicle, and during a search, troopers found 110 pounds of cocaine, wrapped in 50 packages, worth an estimated $1.75 million.

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Celaya Rodriguez was taken into custody and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

She is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both of which are first-degree felonies. If convicted, she could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

In Other News
1
Former FedEx driver pleads guilty to stealing $41K in electronics from...
2
Convicted killer accused of strangling Warren Correctional cellmate to...
3
Preble County deputy charged with sexual battery for alleged...
4
Eaton man, 26, accused of sex with 13-year-old, other charges
5
Middletown woman indicted for animal cruelty; 4th felony case pending...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top