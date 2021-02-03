X

Ohio AG announces indictment of former Columbus officer in Andre Hill shooting

Mourners wave Black Lives Matter flags as the hearse carrying Andre Hill leaves the First Church of God following funeral services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy in the early morning of Dec. 22, 2020 after officers responded to a non-emergency call in the area. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

By Jen Balduf

Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday in the shooting death of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

He was indicted for murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty by a Franklin County grand jury.

Coy was arrested Wednesday evening at his lawyer’s office and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning, Yost said.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed Dec. 22 when Coy and another officer responded to a neighbor’s non-emergency call. Bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone before being shot by Coy. There is no audio of the shooting because Coy didn’t turn on his bodycam until after the shooting, but an automatic “look back” feature caught the footage, the Associated Press reported.

