Man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton facing more charges

Deric Nicholas McPherson, 33, was arrested early Aug. 24 and booked into the Butler County Jail on charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies. He was indicted three days later by a Butler County grand jury on those two charges in addition to unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor.

The case was taken directly to a grand jury. Prosecutors had indicated it was possible additional charges could be issued in a superseding indictment if further evidence is presented to the grand jury, and that’s what happened Wednesday.