Hamilton woman sent to prison for shooting ex-boyfriend in groin

A woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for shooting her ex-boyfriend in the groin at a Shuler Avenue residence in Hamilton late last year.

Tonya Nester, 36, was arrested after the Dec. 7 shooting in the 1000 block of Shuler Avenue.

In February, a Butler County grand jury indicted Nester for felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

On Thursday, Nester pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth sentenced Nester to a maximum of six years in jail with 197 days time served in the county jail. She has been in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond since her arrest.

A 911 caller named Nester as the suspect, telling dispatchers she came to the residence, began arguing with the victim and shot him “between the legs.”

The 39-year-old victim was able to take the gun away from Nester, according to the 911 call, and she fled heading east to Crawford Woods.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

