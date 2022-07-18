Hamilton man charged in brother’s killing to have ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ hearing

Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital and suffered gunshot wounds.

Combined Shape Caption Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera appeared to show Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

According to the Hamilton police report, “(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”