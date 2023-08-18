Coroner called to shooting report in Fairfield Twp.

At least one person has died after a reported shooting Friday afternoon in Fairfield Township.
Emergency crews were called to the 7200 block of Rachaels Run at 4:30 p.m., Butler County dispatchers said.
Detectives are on the scene and the coroner was called, dispatchers confirmed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
