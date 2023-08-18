Coroner called to shooting report in Fairfield Twp.

At least one person has died after a reported shooting Friday afternoon in Fairfield Township.

Emergency crews were called to the 7200 block of Rachaels Run at 4:30 p.m., Butler County dispatchers said.

Detectives are on the scene and the coroner was called, dispatchers confirmed.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

