Cincinnati man killed in Tuesday night Butler County crash

The three-vehicle crash happened at 5:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hamilton-Richmond. Kyle Andrew Johnson, 22, was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation determined Terrance Gains, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala with Johnson as a passenger, was traveling north on Hamilton-Richmond, went left of center, striking a 2004 Toyota Prius head-on. The Impala was then struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra, causing the Impala to flip.