45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Leodegario Cruz-Ortiz, 33 Cranbrook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, and aggravated vehicular homicide (direct).

Todd Nathen Roth, 1816 North Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew E. Martin, 5201 College Corner Pike, #41, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rachel L. Houston, 100 Curtis St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ethan Duane Short, 201 S. Broad St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David Anthony Kennedy, 1302 Fairmont Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Erica Reanne Smith, 600 Verity Parkway, Apt. 506, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittney Nicole Bess, 4146 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under OVI suspension.

Kenwayn O’Shea McCullough, 1109 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Herbert N. Benson, II, 707 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Adam Kristian Fulford, 5441 Camelot Drive, #11, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Darryl Leshaun Ripley, 6090 Chablis Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of forgery, identity fraud, and petty theft.

Tyler Wade Garrett, 1195 Clovernook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Ian Matthew Newman, 9753 Whippoorwill Lane, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Erica Jo Robinson, 2912 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and permitting drug abuse (direct).

Michael L. Clark, 4202 Tytus Ave., Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jackie Peters, 316 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew R. Artz, 6868 Zerkle Road, Springfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

James Cleckley Jr., 626 Ridgon St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Paul Stephen Miller, 4205 Vannest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Ja’ton Lamont Jackson, 3857 Monroe Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident, and driving under suspension.

Brittany Nicole Whitlow, 2005 Allstatter Ave., Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Joe Adkins, 1361 El Camino Real, Apt. 328, Tustin, Ca.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James A. Coomer, Jr., 118 Brick House Lane, Apt 50A, Elizabeth City, NC.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Chad E. Malay, 25 E. Third St., Apt. 7, Franklin; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Vernon D. Baker, 804 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John William Steinspring, III, 2509 Elmo Place, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Lyndsey M. Reese, 2032 Howard Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Terry A. Jones, Jr., 1557 Lemontree Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Adam C. Schul, 16 New Yorker Blvd., Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Anna Croucher, 115 Debbie Drive, Eaton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Lynn Hall, 719 Elm St., Covington, KY.; indicted on one count of theft.

Brandon Anthony Douglas Wells, 196 Carmen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Otabek Kuchkorov, 3513 Montgomery Road, Apt. 2, Loveland; indicted on one count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Jason Daniel Parker, 5210 Limerock St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, theft, and criminal trespass.

Mark Alan Scott, 19 Hudson St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rondale Je’Mal Morris, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Geraldine Trinice Ballew, 5333 Blossom St., Apt. 304, West Chester; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Jaron Aaron Hardin, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Nikola Draganic, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of harassment with a bodily substance and assault.

Christopher Stephen Brown, 3265 Lytle Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of hashish, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Kenneth Campbell, 5607 Shagbark Court, Mason; indicted on 14 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, and nine counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Aaron Isaac Pratt, 815 Correll Ave., Saint Louis, MO.; indicted on two counts of rape.

Brittany J. Bruns, 214 Abbey Drive. Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lee Lueck, 11652 Melrose Circle NW, Uniontown; indicted on one count each of attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, strangulation, and domestic violence.