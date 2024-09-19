Warren County police urge caution after masked, gun-brandishing auto theft

A vehicle theft involving masked, gun-toting suspects and an attempt to steal another within minutes on a recent afternoon has led to the arrest of a Dayton teen and police in Warren County urging residents to take proper safety precautions.

Both instances involving masked suspects occurred about 2 p.m. Sept. 13 in the garages of houses in Clearcreek Twp. near Springboro while the victims were inside the homes, according to police records.

Following an auto theft report a few weeks earlier in the township, Police Chief John Terrill said authorities are investigating if the crimes are gang related.

A 15-year-old Dayton male is custody in connection one of last week’s crimes after he was apprehended near Austin Landing in the Miamisburg area following a police chase, Terrill said.

Springboro police, meanwhile, said their department received one report this month of a stolen vehicle. That crime was reported about 4 a.m. Sept. 4 and did not appear to involve masked suspects or a weapon, according to city police records.

But, like Clearcreek Twp. police, Springboro authorities are urging city residents to secure their homes, vehicles and other belongings.

