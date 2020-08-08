2 bystanders killed, 2 injured after Cincinnati police chase ends in Ky. crash

The pursuit began around 4:20 p.m. when the Cincinnati Police Department Organized Crime Investigations Squad and members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force tried to stop a vehicle in the Lower Price Hill neighborhood with three people inside who were suspects in a felony investigation, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and tried to elude officers. During the pursuit it crossed the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge into Covington, Ky., and eventually entered Newport, Ky. The vehicle lost control in the area of Fifth and Monmouth streets in Newport, police said.