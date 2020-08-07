Dayton psychologist accused in child porn case withdraws bond change request

A Dayton psychologist charged in a child pornography case withdrew a motion to adjust his bond conditions Friday.
Greg Ramey, through his defense attorney Jon Paul Rion, filed a motion last month asking the court to allow Ramey to travel between a number of counties including Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Warren, Greene Clinton, Madison, Franklin and others.
“Mr. Ramey has proven not to be a threat to the community since the origin of this case and has complied with all instructions from the court, including attending every court hearing,” the motion filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court says.
Ramey is charged with 145 counts related to child pornography. Prosecutors, in court filings, have accused Ramey of searching a Russian website known as a repository for child pornography hundreds of times over several years. He was a longtime employee of Dayton Children’s Hospital and served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources there.
He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorney has told the Dayton Daily News that the images are not pornographic.
During a Friday hearing that lasted just more than a minute, Rion told a magistrate that his client wished to withdraw his motion after having a discussion with the court’s pre-trial services.
A jury trial for the case is scheduled for November. A deadline to file motions in the case has been set for the beginning of next month.