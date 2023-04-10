How to navigate the ePaper

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to navigate the web version ePaper.

Mobile Version - If you need help downloading the ePaper app, please see this article.

The ePaper mobile app is a great option if you know you want to use the ePaper directly on your device. When you launch the ePaper mobile app you will be presented with the first screen below and can begin reading the newspaper. The next couple pages will guide you through the different ways to navigate using the icons on the screen.

Image 1 below : The latest edition will appear at the top. Double tap the cover to read or use the download icon to save to your device. Scroll down to see previous versions of the newspaper.

Image 2 below : Swipe left or right to read the pages or use the Next button to go to the next page. Tap View all pages to launch the page and section navigation and quickly jump to a page or section.

Image 3 below : Tap article for enhanced view. This will let you read the article in full page view. Use icons at top of the page to adjust font size, share, bookmark or print the article or turn “text to speech” on to have article read to you. Use the arrow in bottom left corner to return to newspaper view or use the Prev and Next icons at bottom to move between articles.

To get a “live” look at these help screens, select the settings icon in the top right upper corner and go to Helper Screens.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.