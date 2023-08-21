Warren County to host major pickleball tournament

The Western & Southern Open tournament came to a close Sunday, but Warren County’s Lindner Family Tennis Center won’t sit empty for long.

In a few weeks, the Professional Pickleball Association will bring its Baird Wealth Management Open to the tennis center for a second consecutive year from Sept. 7-10, according to the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The event is a “major” on the PPA Tour’s 25-event schedule, and last year’s inaugural event was the largest ever held in the Midwest, according to the PPA. More than 1,000 athletes and 8,000 fans from around the world came to southwest Ohio for that event, spurring an economic impact of more than $850,000 for the local community.

“Warren County is excited to host the Baird Wealth Management Open and to bring yet another great sporting event to the Lindner Family Tennis Center,” said Phillip S. Smith, president & CEO of the WCCVB. “In just the last decade, we’ve hosted 64 events at the tennis center, including NCAA National Tennis Championships and even NCAA National Cross Country Championships, but the meteoric rise of pickleball as a sport makes this event truly exciting for us to host in Warren County.”

Ben Huffman, WCCVB director of sports enterprises, anticipates this year’s event will be equally impactful as last year’s tournament.

“We are excited to host the PPA for the second annual Cincinnati Open and look forward to assisting the event as it converts one of the world’s iconic tennis venues into a 42-court mecca of pickleball,” Huffman said. “Last year’s event was a huge success and we expect this year to be even bigger. That $850,000 in economic impact event included more than 1,500 hotel room nights and we expect those numbers to grow this during this year’s event.”

For more information about the the Baird Wealth Management Open, go to PPATour.com.