Warren County has multitude of paving projects this summer

This year’s road resurfacing costs are estimated at $6 million, he said. Another $325,000 will be spent chip-sealing selected roads in Turtlecreek, Wayne and Washington townships.

The annual road resurfacing costs are in addition to large projects already underway such as the Shaker Road bridge replacement, the William C. Good Boulevard extension/Scholl Road improvement, the King Avenue at King Court intersection improvements, the King Avenue sidewalk and storm drainage improvement project, the Fields-Ertel Road widening project and the King Avenue Bridge improvement project over the Little Miami River.