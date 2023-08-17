Warren County Democrats choose new party chair

A Mason woman has been selected as the new chair of the Warren County Democratic Party.

The county party executive committee selected Kelly Sakalas as the new county party chair, succeeding Bethe Goldenfield, who is retiring after 13 years of service to the party.

“I’m deeply honored to have been chosen as your new chair,” Sakalas said. “Warren County is trending blue and poised to become a real battleground in 2024 and beyond, and together we can take our party to the next level.”

Warren County was the third fastest-growing county in Ohio from 2010 to 2020, due to its location directly between the Cincinnati and Dayton metropolitan areas. With that growth has come demographic change, as the southwest (Mason/Deerfield) and northwest (Springboro) corners of the county are not only growing in population but becoming more ethnically and politically diverse, according to Warren County Democratic Party officials.

Democratic officials pointed to Greg Landsman ousting longtime Republican Steve Chabot in a 2022 Congressional race, and a relatively close vote in Warren County on Issue 1 this month (52.8% yes, 47.2% no) as signs of political change.

“I am very honored to have been part of the growth and success of the Warren County Democratic Party during my time as chair,” Goldenfield said. “I look forward to seeing where Kelly will take the party over the coming years. I can’t think of a better person to lead us than Kelly.”

Goldenfield, of Pleasant Plain, announced her retirement to the WCDP Executive Committee in June, setting the effective date of her departure for the Aug. 16 party meeting so that she could see the party through the Issue 1 special election called by the state legislature.

“I really can’t say enough about the difference Bethe has made in our party,” Sakalas said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill, and I’m going to do my best to follow her example of bringing people together to make Warren County and Ohio a better place to live.”

Party officials said their next major goal is to get out the vote for November’s election — to elect Democratic candidates to local school boards and municipal offices across Warren County, and to pass the proposed state constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion, contraception, fertility care, and miscarriage care.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I’m confident that if we all do our part, we can bring real change to Warren County and Ohio this November,” Sakalas said. “I’m honored and excited to be part of what we’re going to build together.”