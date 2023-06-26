Warren County bottling manufacturer to expand, add 29 jobs with state tax incentives

A Franklin bottling manufacturer has received state tax incentives to help expand its operations by adding another line and equipment that will result in the creation of 29 new jobs.

Liquid Manufacturing Solutions, located at 401 Shotwell Drive, received a 1.28%, seven-year tax credit from Ohio for the expansion project

Explore Franklin continues making plans for downtown revitalization

“This is an exciting time for our business and for the city of Franklin. The business has grown five times since the acquisition in 2021 and we are excited to continue to offer more opportunities to Franklin and the surrounding areas in the years to come,” said Steve Overdeck, LMS’s chief commercial officer. ”LMS is thankful for this partnership with JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati. We could not do this without them.”

A message was left for Overdeck for additional information.

LMS is a privately-owned food processor with a manufacturing facility in Franklin, offering a range of services including supplying and distributing olive oil, vinegar and soaps for retail, food service and individual usage, producing customized blends and private labels, and bottling capabilities.

The expansion accompanies a growing demand for LMS’ services, which has quintupled in size since its founding in 2021, the company said. LMS, a fair-chance employer, will add positions in production, operations, quality control, laboratory technician, finance and human resources among more.

According to the JobsOhio website, the capital investment was listed at $1.52 million.

“Food and agribusiness is one of the largest and most productive industries in Ohio and Liquid Manufacturing Solutions is experiencing this firsthand as they plan their initial expansion since opening less than two years ago,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO.

Karisa Steed, Franklin’s assistant city manager, said the high-paying jobs help the community because the company keeps reinvesting in its people and business operations. It also means continued growth for the city.

Steed said the addition of new employees will increase employment to between 60 and 70 people. She said the employees starting out earn between $18 and $25 an hour in wages, depending on skills and qualification. Steed also said that LMS is the only U.S. manufacturer of Joy dish soap.

While LMS received tax credits through the state and JobsOhio, Steed said there were no city-financed incentives or inducements.

The company partners with many brands to package high-quality edible oils and vinegars and dishwashing liquid, while also bottling and distributing its own brands to retailers across the country.