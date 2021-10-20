Voter Guide: Springboro City Council (Ward 3)

Education: M.A. in education, Antioch Midwest University; B.A. in history and public administration, University of Detroit

Current Employment: Springboro City Schools, CEO Syzygy Venture Group LLC.

Community Involvement: Springboro Ward 3 city councilman. I currently serve on the following Springboro advisory committees; Legal Committee, Housing Council & Community Reinvestment, and Tree Authority. I have taken an active role in the following community events; Boro 200, Oktoberfest Springboro, Memorial Day Parade, ArtFest on Main and the Boro BBQfest. Club memberships: Springboro Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Why are you seeking elected office? I love this community, and the people of Springboro have always been my priority. It has been my privilege and honor to serve the people of Springboro as their councilman, as their issues have been my concerns. I will continue to serve this great community with the utmost integrity, honesty and transparency. I will work tirelessly to to keep Springboro the place we love to live, work and play in.

Why should voters elect you? It is my pleasure to serve as your councilman. My years of service, leadership and community involvement speaks for itself. I need your vote for the honor to continue to serve you and this great community.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 3. Technology: Technology is important to the future of Springboro, as investing in it will allow us to be better connected and a more productive community and attract businesses. We are already addressing these issues with wi-fi connectivity in the historic district, and the fiber-optics project, As we speak only 26.7 percent of Ohioans have access to fiber-optic service, in the near future all Springboro residents will have access to fiber-optic service. You have my pledge that I will always support keeping Springboro on the cutting edge of technological advances. 2. Budget: Fiscal discipline will continue to be a priority of mine. I am committed to raising the level of city services without raising taxes. I will continue to be a good steward with your tax dollars. 1. Economic Development: Independent businesses from craft breweries to design firms, bakeries, and salons are popping up on our streets. These businesses and their job growth are essential our future and enhance our quality of life. I am committed making it easier for entrepreneurs to start or grow their business in Springboro.

Anything else? Longtime Springboro resident, decorated veteran, educator, businessman and community leader, always putting service before self, conservative values, who is focused on providing strong and solid leadership, focusing on our future!

Austin Kaiser

Education: B.A., University of Cincinnati; B.A. Miami University; M.A. Liberty University; Ph.D., Old Dominion University (in progress)

Current Employment: C.O.O. SABR Investments Ltd.

Community Involvement: Springboro Rotary Club (past member), Warren County Republican Party Central Committee

Why are you seeking elected office? I am running for Springboro City Council to be a voice for the common citizen. Too often politicians do not take the time to hear from their constituents, and I pledge to be different. I will offer quarterly meetings for my constituents, so we can discuss issues that are important to them. I want to bring a new generation of leadership to our great community. More than anything, I want to represent my fellow residents.

Why should voters elect you? I will bring a fresh voice and energy to our local government. I will fight for a more open and transparent government, not just for the politically connected, but for every resident I represent. Springboro is one of the only communities in Warren County that does not have Ohio’s Open Checkbook implemented. If elected, I will propose legislation within my first month in office to bring this useful tool to our community. I am a proponent of term-limits, as I believe elected officials become complacent and lose touch with those they are meant to represent. I pledge to serve two terms in Springboro City Council and will push to enact term limits in our local government. Furthermore, I will listen to my constituents and hold quarterly meetings with constituents to understand their concerns. Finally, I am Springboro’s biggest advocate and love my hometown and hope the residents in Springboro’s 3rd ward will elect a new generation of leadership to serve!

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Transparency. Springboro is the only major community in Warren County that does not have “Ohio’s Open Checkbook” implemented. This program puts all spending online to allow residents to see where their taxpayer dollars are allocated. 2. Smart Growth. The city of Springboro is experiencing significant growth. I am a proponent of development, but I am not a proponent of development without plans for bringing businesses to our community. 3. Spending. I will be a taxpayer “watchdog.” I will advocate for spending that benefits our community, like the water softener proposal. I will also be a proponent of ensuring our taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. As I knock on doors and speak to community members, their concerns over recent spending are often discussed. I will always listen to my constituents and will be a wise steward of taxpayer dollars.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Transparency: I will propose legislation to bring this platform to our community. This will provide a more open and transparent government for our residents. 2. Smart Growth: I will be an advocate for bringing new business to Springboro. As a real estate developer and a member of SABR Investments Ltd. I have helped bring businesses like Heroes Pizza House and Doubledays to serve our community. I will continue to utilize my connections to help bring businesses that benefit all residents of Springboro. 3. Spending: I will speak to residents to understand their positions on big projects like the “Spark and Go” or signage in the center of town. I am a proponent of common sense spending to ensure Springboro remains the community we love, but will not stand for wasteful spending. I will be a wise steward of taxpayer money.

Anything else? I am a lifelong resident of Springboro. I was born on Robinglen Court, raised on Greenleaf Village Drive, and live on Camden Park Court. I am proud live in Springboro with my fiance, Margaret (SHS Class of 2010) and two dogs, Rosie and Lando. Springboro is my home, I grew up playing peewee football and baseball for SCBA. I grew up to be a member of Springboro’s varsity football and baseball teams. I want to give back to the community that has given so much to my family and me.