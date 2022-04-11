VOTER GUIDE: CLARK COUNTY COMMISSION

Education: B.A. in history, A.A. in liberal arts - Ohio University

Employment: Sirius Campaigns, Republican National Committee, Re-Elect Denver Riggleman for Congress, Virginia House Republican Campaign Committee, Conservative Leadership PAC

Community involvement: Ohioans for Tax Reform, Gun Owners of America, American Historical Association, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, National Center for Public Policy Research, Club for Growth, Anthony Masonic Lodge #455, Clark County Republican Central Committee

Why are you seeking elected office? I’m ready to take a stand against socialist politicians forcing critical race theory, vaccines and mask mandates on the American people. The agenda to destroy our freedoms, take our guns, and end religion is alive and well in the country and in our community. We have to fight back against the socialist agenda that makes white children apologize in school for their “privilege.” We have to recognize gender reassignment of children as child abuse. We have to put an end to the existence of Planned Parenthood and other baby killing mills in our community. It’s time to save America!

Why should voters elect you? The first time someone spit in my face and called me a (expletive) I was shocked, but I wasn’t going to let some white liberal Democrat who called me a race traitor stop me. I’ve taken on the socialist agenda for nearly 20 years. I have significantly more experience fighting for our liberty than any of my opponents in local, state and national politics. As a veteran, I stood up for America. As a father, I stood up for our children’s future. As a Christian, I stood up for life. As a conservative, I stood up to communists and fascists. As Clark County commissioner, I’ll stand up for you.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Free firearms lessons for all residents 2. Firing any county appointed health officials who collaborated with, or created rules similar to, DeWine’s illegal mask and vaccine mandates. 3. Cut the sales and hotel taxes.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? After giving the sheriff’s department the budget needed to actually protect our county, I’m hopeful we can get a few volunteers to get NRA certified to help. By bringing together the business community and our local officials, I am confident we can create a united front in overcoming obstacles to build a brighter future with an “America First” mindset.

Anything else you would like voters to know? To learn more about me, please visit my website at richholt.org or connect with me on social media @therichardsholt.

William Lindsey

No response

Mike Lowrey

Mike Lowrey

Education: Graduate of Tecumseh High School

Employment: I have been employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for the last 15 years.

Community involvement: Current mayor for the city of New Carlisle; current president of the Heritage of Flight Festival Committee; creator and president of the Gravity-X Skateboard Competition; committee member of the New Carlisle Farmers Market; committee member of the New Carlisle New Year’s Eve Ball Drop; organizer of the New Carlisle Mighty Ducks Swim Team.

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking a seat as a Clark County commissioner to continue my efforts of making our community a better place for all. I believe in this day and age, we need to make sure people understand why it is important to be involved in our communities, and I want to share that with Clark County.

Why should voters elect you? I feel I have the wisdom and experience to carry on to a county level and help make a difference for all of the great people in Clark County. I have a proven record of going above and beyond as a current elected official. I am on multiple committees and boards within New Carlisle, working side by side with citizens. The goal is to make our community the best that it can be for our citizens, and I want to carry that dedication on. I believe in hard work, fiscal responsibility and leadership. I’ve practiced these qualities as an elected official in New Carlisle, and I will continue to do so if I am chosen to serve Clark County.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected my top three priorities would be fiscal responsibility, fairly representing all communities in Clark County and ensuring that sheriff’s department has what it needs to do the job effectively.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Fiscal reasonability can be achieved by being well informed on the issues at hand, analyzing needs vs. wants and understanding the budget. Representing all of our communities in Clark County can be attained with better communication. I would develop a rapport with all communities and their leaders. Keeping an open line of information will benefit all of our county communities. One of the many important building blocks to Clark County is our sheriff’s department. I will work with the department as needed to understand any issues they have and to make sure they have all the tools necessary to run as efficiently as possible. The environment our deputies work in is continuously changing. We need to support the department, so they are prepared for those changes before they happen.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I have served on New Carlisle City Council for 10 years, and I have been trusted enough to lead city council as mayor for six of those years. It has been a great experience for me to be able to work with city council and the administration to help return New Carlisle to financial stability. I’ve put my my heart in to New Carlisle to help make it a better place for all of our citizens in many different areas. I will work equally as hard for Clark County to make it a place current and future generations will be proud to call home.

Sasha Rittenhouse

Sasha Rittenhouse

City: Pike Township

Education: Ohio State University - Bachelor’s of science, major in animal science, minor in agricultural business, 2004; Clark State Community College - Associate’s of applied science, major in agricultural business, 2000; Northwestern High School, diploma, 1998

Employment: 2020- present R 5 Feeders LLC, South Charleston, co-owner; 2011- present R Enterprise LLC, New Carlisle, co-owner; 1997-2015 Howards IGA, Save-A-Lot, Northridge IGA, Springfield, cashier, management, training director, co-owner

Community involvement: Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation president 2020-2021, board of directors 2012-2021, member 1996- present; Ohio Cattlemen’s Association president 2018-2020, vice president 2016-2018, board of directors, 2012-2021, member 1996-present; American Gelbvieh Association, Genetic Improvement Committee 2017-present, member 1994-present; National Cattlemen’s Beef Association member 2000-present; Clark County Farm Bureau, member 2000-present; Clark County Cattle Producers; Clark County Cattle Battle show co-chair 2011-present, member 2000-present; Clark County 4H & FFA Beef Committee member, 2015-present; Honey Creek Presbyterian Church member; Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, member.

Why are you seeking elected office? I grew up in Clark County. I am raising my kids here and plan to live here forever. Clark County’s success is vital to me. Through my experience leading a nonprofit board, I realized my love for representing the hard-working farmers of Ohio at the local, state and federal levels to make their livelihood better. I’m looking forward to bringing that same leadership, business experience and passion to the seat of Clark County Commission, and serving the county and residents with the same pride, dedication and determination.

Why should voters elect you? I am a focused, driven leader who is excited to bring a new fresh breath to Clark County. A fiscal conservative who takes pride in solving problems with a thoughtful, common-sense approach. I have the business experience, leadership experience, and the passion it takes to be successful as Clark County’s next county commissioner.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1, Strengthen and support our local law enforcement to be as successful as possible. 2, Build the Clark County Fairgrounds into a national destination and allow it to continue to grow as a significant economic driver for our county. 3, Balance the need for economic development in our county while preserving our rural land.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Commissioners establish the budget for local law enforcement, and I will look closely at creative ways to provide resources to train and recruit local law enforcement and support them to be as effective as possible. The drug epidemic is bigger than Clark County, but it is one of the most concerning issues. 2. The Clark County Fairgrounds is in a great location and has the resources around it that it needs to be successful at a national level. I will work to continue building an event center that will draw events from around our nation that will fill our hotels, restaurants and other businesses around our community. 3. Coming from a retail grocery store background, I understand the need for businesses and homes in our county. But, also being involved in agriculture, I realized the value of rural land. Through smart urban development we can achieve the urbanization that will continue to grow our local economy while preserving our farmland.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I worked for many years in my family’s retail grocery store chains, Howards IGA, and Save-A-Lot stores. My dad, Howard Dodds, built that business from the ground up. My dad instilled in me a passion for doing what you love. I plan to bring that same passion to the seat of Clark County commissioner.