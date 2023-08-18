Virtual reality used to promote safe driving over Labor Day weekend

Drunk driving simulator part of Healthy Living Market event in downtown Lebanon

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Community Content
By
9 minutes ago
X

Warren County Safe Communities is working with local partners and the Arrive Alive Tour to bring awareness to the dangers of drunken driving ahead of Labor Day weekend.

A drunken driving simulator will be at the Healthy Living Market on Mulberry Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, in downtown Lebanon. The virtual reality simulator allows drivers to choose different levels of intoxication to show that no matter how little or how much you drink, your driving can become impaired.

ExploreCharm at the Farm shopping event in Lebanon is this weekend

“There is no reason to drive impaired. There are many options available to you. Make a plan to arrive home safely before you drink,” said Ann Brock of Atrium Medical Center and outreach coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities.

Warren County saw 199 alcohol-related crashes in 2022, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Thirteen of Warren County’s 23 fatal crashes in 2022 were alcohol-related. So far in 2023, Warren County has seen 15 fatal crashes, with five of those crashes resulting from alcohol or drug impairment.

Warren County Safe Communities, in conjunction with Atrium Medical Center, local law enforcement, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour as part of Warren County’s participation in theDrive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign that started Friday and runs through Sept. 4.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Lt. Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Let us make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”

In Other News
1
Fans ‘heartbroken’ at idea of Western & Southern Open moving from Mason
2
Warren County to get first Wawa gas station/convenience store
3
Warren County Democrats choose new party chair
4
Man receives life sentence for raping child in Warren County hotel
5
Marine veteran from Vandalia killed in drone attack in Ukraine

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top