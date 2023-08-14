Village Park retail area approved to include drive-ins, drive-throughs

Springboro City Council recently approved a revision that will allow drive-in and drive-through facilities in the retail development along the west side of Ohio 741 between Village Park/Remick Boulevard and Anna Drive/Lytle Five Points Road.

Village Park, a Planned Unit Development-Mixed Use project, was approved by the city back in 2004 and allowed the 80-acre development south of Pennyroyal Road to be used for residential, office, retail, and open space uses.

The request to revise the project’s development plan was made by Dryden Builders of Centerville, which is seeking approval of a new retail development plan just south of Springboro Wine & Spirits, LLC, at 748 N. Main St. Both properties are owned by Sahana Properties, LLC.

That final development plan included a small retail building fronting North Main Street and wrapped with a drive-though, according to Planning Commission records. However, that plan review could not move forward until the revision was approved, according to city officials.

As mentioned in the June Planning Commission staff report, this will allow the applicant time to submit a more complete final development plan application, and to work with city staff on a traffic study. At the July Planning Commission meeting, there was no opposition raised during the public hearing that was held.

The Planning Commission reviewed the proposed plan change and held a public hearing. City staff recommended the plan change to City Council. The matter was approved by City Council on Aug. 3.

Councilwoman Janie Ridd cast the lone “nay” vote. Ridd said she did not want traffic being stacked on Ohio 741 due to a drive-through or drive-in.

City Council also approved the plans for the new Clearcreek Fire District Station 24 and headquarters on Gardner Road, which is located nearby.