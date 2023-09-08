BreakingNews
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries

Traffic alert: Springboro begins resurfacing streets

25 minutes ago
Motorists in Springboro may be slowed over the next few weeks as the city begins resurfacing roads.

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the program started today (Sept. 8) and expects the work to be completed in the next few weeks.

Streets to be resurfaced include: McDaniels Lane (from Pursley Lane to the west/south); Sweney Court; Blose Court; West Pugh Drive; Lownes Court; Farr Drive (from Crockett Drive to the east); Crockett Drive (between West Pugh Drive and Farr Drive); Abbey Springs; Aspen Woods; Aberdeen Circle; Cedar Cove; Meadow Brook; Beckworth Way; Farmridge Road; Stapleton Way; Beckley Farm Way (between Beckwork Way and Stapleton Way); Cornish Court; Shockton Court; and East Mill Street (from South Main Street to Beckwork Way/Village Drive).

Pozzuto said the $1.66 million project also includes concrete repairs to curbs, sidewalk and driveway aprons. Barrett Paving was awarded this year’s resurfacing contract.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

