The 2021 VW Arteon is a beautiful alternative to a world clogged with crossovers

But that could describe any number of Volkswagen products. What separates the Arteon from its plebian siblings is its appearance. Just gaze at it and it’s hard not to be drawn in by its sporty appearance, with Audi-like allure and crisp handsome lines. It’s far more enticing than the Passat, which was styled with the same level of passion given to a breadbox, or a crossover for that matter, which is little more than an aerodynamic breadbox.

For 2021, the Arteon gets a modestly updated front end, while the backside sees revisions as well, with the model’s named spelled out in chrome letters.

The bigger changes await inside, where Volkswagen’s interior designers opted for a cabin far better furnished than last year’s. Thankfully, they redesigned the instrument panel, the center console, and the top sections of the door panels to impart a far better ambience. New aluminum trim adorns the cabin of base SE models, while the others receive translucent lighting with a choice of 30 colors. The automatic climate controls are now touch-sensitive buttons, and the standard Arteon-specific steering wheel features touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback. Base models get leatherette seating surfaces with heated, 12-way power front seats. Other trims feature Nappa leather seating surfaces and driver’s seat memory settings. If you simply must have ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and a massaging function for the driver, you’ll have to opt for the SEL Premium R-Line.

When it comes to tech, an 8-inch touchscreen is standard, and comes with navigation, HD radio, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, VW’s App Connect smartphone integration and Bluetooth for two phones. In addition, there’s a 10-inch screen in front of the driver that can be adjusted to fill the screen with the navigation map, similar to an Audi. There are two USB-C ports, one in the center console, the other on the instrument panel. SEL Premium R-Line models add a third charge-only port in the rear console, as well as wireless charging on the center console.

The Arteon is built using Volkswagen’s corporate MQB platform, employing an independent front suspension and a four-link independent rear suspension with gas-filled dampers. Both axles are equipped with anti-roll bars and vented disc brakes.

Plop yourself into the Arteon, and you’ll find a cabin that’s positively posh compared to the usual VW fare, although some detailing remains classically VW, such as the infotainment system knobs and turn lever stalk. Seat comfort is long-term comfy, and head and leg room are impressive front and rear. In fact, given the availability of all-wheel drive, you have to wonder why someone would choose a VW compact crossover instead. It’s impressively spacious throughout, including the cargo hold.

Once up to speed, you’ll find the Arteon to be more entertaining than most automotive bread boxes. It’s a fairly quiet place, with little road or tire noise intruding into the cabin. Thanks to the suspension dampers, this premium hatch beautifully balances ride comfort and handling ability as long as the driving mode is set to sport. Put it in comfort and you’ll be treated to a lot more ride motions and rebound.

The driveline proves responsive enough, although it can hesitate before downshifting and offering up more power, a nod to fuel economy over performance. But in comparison to its chief rival, the Kia Stinger GT, it has nowhere near enough horsepower or handling chops to compete as a sports sedan. Instead, consider this a cushy grand tourer.

So even though the Arteon doesn’t seem intensely sporty, deferring in part to the comfort side of the equation, it’s an interesting alternative and a remarkably special Volkswagen. It’s a great substitute for the myriad crossovers clogging our byways, and far more beautiful to behold.

____

2021 VOLKSWAGEN SEL R-LINE

Base price: $43,495

Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder

Horsepower/Torque: 268/258 pound-feet

EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 20/31 mpg

Observed fuel economy: 25 mpg

Recommended fuel: Premium

Length/Width/Height: 191.6/73.7/56.9 inches

Payload: 904 pounds

Cargo capacity: 27.2-56.2 cubic feet

Barry Spyker was the automotive columnist for The Miami Herald and editor of its Wheels & Waves section. Readers may send him email at spy2351@yahoo.com.