Sunstar to expand Warren County business, add high-paying jobs, investment

SEA, which has five locations across the cities of Springboro and Franklin, provides chemical and manufacturing services to the automotive and motorcycle industries. Through the expansion, SEA said it will streamline its motorcycle, research and development, and warehousing functions, and will integrate new manufacturing processes and bring new services in-house.

“SEA is thrilled to continue to develop our footprint in the Springboro/Franklin area and is on a clear path to creating more high-value jobs and opportunities for our localities and the state of Ohio,” Palen said. “We are transforming our business towards mobility and electrification, moving towards a carbon-neutral society. SEA is committed to expanding our presence in the region and consolidating manufacturing in Ohio.”

A variety of positions will be created, including chemical engineers, R&D personnel, supervisors, quality control, operations, sales, back office and a multitude of equipment operators. Most job creation will occur in Springboro, but the expansion will also generate a small number of employment opportunities in Franklin.

“Ohio has the third-largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S., and Sunstar Engineering Americas is bolstering that strength by adding 60 jobs in the region,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “SEA continues to innovate, invest and expand in Ohio, which will improve manufacturing efficiencies and help the company meet the growing demand from its customers worldwide.”

Springboro Mayor John Agenbroad called the project “great news for Sunstar, the city of Springboro and the entire region.”

“We are thrilled that Sunstar is committed to investing additional capital and workforce in Springboro and commend Sunstar’s top-notch management team for this creative way to improve operating efficiencies,” Agenbroad said.