Springboro will use remaining ARPA funds in nearly $4M upgrade of North Park

“Unfortunately we are at the mercy of the slow supply chain, and right now there is at least an 8-12 week lead time on playground equipment and the safety surface, “Pozzuto said. “But we will move as quickly as possible to make this happen, as we feel this will really become a destination point for our residents — we think they are going to love it.”

About $1.4 million was appropriated in the city’s 2023 budget for the playground project. There is about $1.9 million in ARPA funds remaining for the city to utilize.

In addition, the overall master plan shows new dedicated pickleball courts, a new picnic shelter, a new plaza and upgrades to the amphitheater.

The entire project will be a two or three-phase project over a few years and is estimated to cost roughly $3.5 million to $4 million to complete, Pozzuto said.

“After exhausting the ARPA funds for the playground, we want to make sure everything is budgeted properly, so spreading out the project over a few years will certainly help with that,” said Pozzuto.