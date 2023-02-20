Springboro to improve park area at new retail, restaurant development

Starting next month, Springboro residents and visitors will see some additional construction under way at Wright Station.
The city is beefing up the Wright Station central park area with a synthetic turf, paver walkways, a performance stage for bands, a pergola and additional landscaping and seating areas, said City Manager Chris Pozzuto.
In addition, another part of the original Wright Station project will also be erected. Pozzuto said a new gateway is planned near the intersection of Ohio 73 and Ohio 741 to link Wright Station with the Historic Downtown.
The Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area was expanded with state approval last year from Wright Station to include most of the Historic Downtown area.
Pozzuto said construction should begin in March and be completed in late May or early June. Springboro City Council authorized entering a contract extension with Synergy Building Systems for the Wright Station central park enhancements at a cost not to exceed $630,000. City staff recommended using the company.
He said the city wants to enhance this area to encourage more people to come out and frequent our businesses in that area but at the same time create a sense of place for people to visit to listen to live entertainment, or simply just gather to eat some lunch or enjoy an adult beverage in the DORA space.
“With these upgrades to the entertainment area, we hope to continue to promote Wright Station as a wonderful gathering space for our residents as well as encourage them to use this area as a starting point for exploring the businesses that are there or venture downtown to our Historic District to visit the many wonderful shops we have in our downtown,” Pozzuto said.
The downtown park has become a gathering space for visitors and residents of Springboro. Wright Station features restaurants like Warped Wing and Cassano’s, retail and office space as well as various services for customers.
