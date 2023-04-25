Springboro teacher on leave for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to recent graduate

Springboro schools placed a high school teacher on paid administrative leave Monday after learning the teacher allegedly sent inappropriate direct messages via social media to a 2022 graduate.
Superintendent Carrie Hester sent an email to parents and staff Monday evening to advise them of the situation and that the teacher had been immediately removed from Springboro High School pending investigation. Hester’s email said the alleged messages are “not believed to be sexual in nature.”
Scott Marshall, district spokesman, said the allegation was reported by a current student in keeping with the district’s “See Something, Say Something” practice that is promoted across the district.
Marshall said the teacher has worked for the district between five and 10 years and there no disciplinary actions listed in his personnel file. He declined to comment on what subject the teacher taught or other information.
Hester’s email said the district has no evidence that the alleged direct messages took place when the graduate was still a student, nor do they involve other current Springboro High School students or graduates. Marshall said there was no indication there was any relationship between the teacher and student.
He said the allegations are under investigation by the district and that the district’s school resource officer is aware. Marshall said the district has not referred the matter to police as of Tuesday morning.
“The district has launched an investigation into these allegations, which, if confirmed, may be in violation of the state’s code of professional conduct for teachers which states, ‘Soliciting, encouraging, engaging or consummating an inappropriate relationship with any student, minor, or individual who was a student in the preceding 12 months.’ This alleged behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Springboro Schools. Protecting the safety of Springboro Schools’ students is the district’s highest priority,” Hester said in her email.
