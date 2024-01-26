Springboro subdivision next to schools OK’d by council; work to begin in summer

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said there will not be a need for additional traffic signals at this time. Justin Lanham of Cincinnati-based developer M/I Homes said in December that a traffic study had been completed and the current right turn lane on southbound Ohio 741 into the junior high campus will be extended by 200 feet.

City Council did add a berming requirement as part of its approval. City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the berming would go west from Ohio 741 along the property line to a wooded area to honor the neighbor’s request for berming between the new subdivision and neighboring homes. This addition required a supermajority council vote, because it was not part of the Planning Commission’s original recommendation.

M/I Homes sought the rezoning of the former Morris property located at 1525 S. Main St./Ohio 741 from an R-1 estate-type residential district to a residential planned unit development zone, which was recommended by the city Planning Commission. The rezoning would allow the city to have more say in the subdivision development, city officials said.

In December, Community Planner Dan Boron said the previous estate-type zoning allowed up to two dwelling units per acre on a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet. He said the property would only allow up to 70 units and there was no green space requirement.

Initially, the developer wanted to build closer to 90 homes, Councilman Jim Chmiel said at the December public hearing. Boron said the rezoning enabled the city to ensure the historic preservation of the Janney House, built in 1832; as well as providing 37.6% of required open space. The PUD also sets the maximum number of homes to be constructed at 75.

Lanham said the exact preservation details of the Janney House have not been determined. He said M/I Homes will be offering ranch-style homes at the subdivision, something Councilwoman Becky Iverson, who chairs the Planning Commission, wants the developer to promote. The developer also agreed not to use vinyl siding for the new home construction.

On Thursday, Lanham said, “We’re really excited and we’re very appreciative to the city in being able to work out this plan. This will be good for the city and the future residents.”

He said M/I Homes and the city still have a lot of details to complete, but they are planning to break ground on the new subdivision this summer.