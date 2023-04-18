Springboro school recognized as a ‘Purple Star’ school

“Springboro Schools recognizes that military families face unique challenges, and our district strives to do all that is possible to help our students and their families throughout the school year. We’re here to help,” said Carrie Hester, Springboro superintendent of schools.

Among the requirements Springboro Intermediate had to meet to receive the Purple Star Award was designating a staff member to serve as a liaison between military-connected students, their families, and the school. The liaison is to inform teachers of the military- connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations military families and students should receive. Springboro Intermediate also had to establish a webpage for military families, which provided resources necessary for attending public school.

In addition, ODE also announced two other Springboro buildings, Springboro High School and Clearcreek Elementary, were renewed as Purple Star Schools, making all six of the district’s buildings receiving the state designation.

The Purple Star Advisory Board — formed by the Ohio Departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and Adjutant General — helps determine school eligibility.

Approximately 35,000 Ohio students, including the children of active duty, reserve, and Ohio National Guard families, have one or more parents serving in the military.